Arlette Clerc died at the age of 82. Former teacher and activist of the PCF of the Territory of Belfort since 1972, member of the departmental direction of the federation, of the federal committee as well as of the federal secretariat, Arlette Clerc was assistant to education in Belfort from 1975 to 1983. Elected on a list union of the left, she was several times a candidate for the PCF in legislative and cantonal elections. “Very attached to reading and culture for all, she actively participated in the success of the book festivals. She left her mark on the city by attaching herself during her mandates to the respect of the commitments made to the voters ”, underlines the federation of the PCF of the Territory of Belfort in the tribute it pays him. L’Humanité offers its condolences to the family and loved ones.