A few months have passed since the news that has thrown the fans of the famous manga into despair again DEATH NOTEor that a new live action series is currently in production, but finally new information begins to arrive about it.

As recently reported by the portal Deadlinewe have chosen to rely on Halia Abdel-Meguid (Miss Annity, The Devil in the White City) as a writer and executive producer, as he seems to be more than familiar with the work. Abdel-Meguid in fact, he said he was a “longtime fan” of DEATH NOTEas well as being fluent in Japanese thanks to his experience of life in Tokyo.

During the announcement it was revealed that they will be Matt Duffer And Ross Duffer (Stranger Things) to take care of the development of the show at their production studio Upside Downand that this series will be a sort of “new interpretation” compared to the previous and highly questionable movie branded Netflix.

Will this time be able to release an enjoyable product? Many hope for it, but few believe it.

