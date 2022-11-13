Although Light Yagami and L captured the attention of many in the manga and anime of death note there were those who preferred someone else. Of course, we are referring to Misa Amane, so present in various products as well as fan art and cosplay.

She appears in the series as it progresses and when she entered the scene she did it to stay. Misa, like Light, has her own mortal notebook as well as her own shinigami, Rem.

Rem is completely faithful to Misa, who is endowed with great personal charisma. Not only because of her obvious beauty and being an idol but because of her big heart.

We recommend: Creators of Stranger Things will make a live action of Death Note for Netflix.

The thing is that her good intentions ended up being manipulated by Light, or Kira as he was also known. He used it for her plans to confuse L or anyone else who was too close to find out. And she always accepted that.

Font: Instagram.

All because she was truly in love with Light, whom she thanked for having killed her parents’ murderer. Misa had full confidence in what Light was doing and that is why she was always willing to follow her instructions in death note.

That’s why when he died she lost her purpose for living, and while her fate is unclear, many know it’s tragic. So one of the ways to remember Misa Amane is through cosplay.

Misa Amane from Death Note in a home cosplay

Misa Amane’s cosplay from death note what we share is a contribution by cosplayer @cringycatgirl. She recreates one of Misa’s most popular looks, which is when she wears a short skirted black dress with lace.

As you can see, her blonde hair is tied up in a pair of pigtails; her eyes are red thanks to the use of pupils. She also carries her notebook with her, which cannot be missing in this case.

Font: Instagram.

Another element present is the shinigami Rem, although in this case it is more of an illustration. In the case of this interpretation, it seems that the cosplayer decided to take photos of her in her own room.

It is a slightly different environment but according to the wishes of @cringycatgirl. The cat pillow that appears is just an extra in this cosplay. It is a recreation that takes into account most of the details.

In addition to death note we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.