Dead Note is one of the most acclaimed anime of recent decades, so its film adaptation raised the expectations of fans in style. Unfortunately for him, the changes made were so great that the only thing in common between the two fictions was the title.

It is known that Japanese animation does not have the best luck when it is adapted, but it seems that there has never been such a great rejection of this phenomenon as happened with the film directed by Adam Wingard. Four years after its premiere, the artist spoke with Cine Premiere.

Unlike what was done with The Blair Witch, the filmmaker felt that he must go in the opposite direction with Death Note. “I thought: ‘Ok, it’s been done as a manga, then anime and a live action in Japan, what can we do differently?’ So, I decided to make my own movie and it would be called Death Note. Death Note fans didn’t like that, ”he explained; He added that he understood the reasons behind it.

“In the end the film was not received in the way I would have expected (…) It was so different, I don’t think it even connected the same important points that the original work had with what the fans connected in the first place. And although I am proud of that film, I think I went very far when it came to taking the opposite direction, “he concluded.

Death Note – official synopsis

One day, when Light finishes classes, he finds a black notebook lying on the floor, called the Death Note. It is a supernatural notebook that is capable of killing people if the names are written on it and if the wearer mentally visualizes the face of the one who wants to kill.