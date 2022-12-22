Dragon Ball is one of the most influential manga in the history of its medium. In this way, multiple mangakas are aware of Akira Toriyama’s work, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that the creator of Death Note made an illustration of bulma.

As part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball a couple of years ago, an illustration book was created where different mangakas honored Toriyama’s legacy. One of the people who participated was Takeshi Obata, creator of Death Notewho offered us an illustration of Bulma in her unique style.

Just as they could see it Bulma has a design similar to that of Misa Amane, a key character in the story of Death Note. On related topics, this is how the fight between Goku and Jackie Chun looks like in a realistic style. In the same way, this is how Dragon Ball characters look in real life.

Editor’s Note:

No one can deny the legacy that Dragon Ball has had in the world of anime, and the respect that other great artists have for this work is incredible. It will be interesting to see if this continues with the next generations of mangakas.

Via: Takeshi Obata