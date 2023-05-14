Death Monica Sirianni, the hypothesis of poisoning appears

New hypotheses about the death of Monica Sirianni. The former Big Brother contestant, who died last May 5 of a sudden illness while she was at the bar with friends, may have been poisoned.

The thirty-seven-year-old has already undergone an autopsy, the results of which are now awaited. The file does not yet have a charge and is against unknown persons. On the causes of death, however, there are now only hypotheses. How writes the Corriere della Seraon the evening of death, the former gieffina would have taken a significant amount of alcohol.

In the next few days the carabinieri will carry out a series of checks on the consumption carried out by Monica Sirianni and they will hear from the people who were with her at the time of the tragedy. According to what was reported by National newspaper, the investigators’ doubts concern the health of the former Big Brother 12 competitor before the illness. In fact, it does not appear that the 37-year-old had ever suffered from diseases that could have led to such a tragic end.

But neither is it excluded the poisoning hypothesis. Family and friends want answers and hope to get some from the autopsy results, expected in the next few days, also to understand if the causes of death are natural. “The investigation will tell us if it was her heart that betrayed her (..) or if it was a murder”, he writes National newspaper.

