Variety quoted his wife, Jan Dance, as saying in the statement, “It is with great sadness, and after a long illness, that I announce the death of our beloved David (Cruise) Crosby.”“.

Crosby in brief

Crosby was a founding member of two very popular rock bands, the Byrds and CSNY, which are the initials for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. His name is included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both bands .

Crosby featured challenging vocal rhythms, unconventional guitar synths, and poignant songwriting. His work with the Byrds and CSNY blended rock and folk music in new ways, and both bands’ songs became part of the music of the hippie era. .

Crosby struggled with drug addiction that eventually led to a liver replacement transplant, a serious motorcycle accident, the death of a girlfriend, and a struggle against hepatitis C and diabetes. .

His drug use and often blunt personality contributed to the demise of CSNY, and the members eventually stopped speaking to each other. In a 2019 documentary titled “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” he expressed hope that they would work together again but admitted that others “really, really, really hate me.” “.

Crosby was fired from the Byrds because the band did not want to play his songs due to one of them being controversial about bigamy, as well as disagreements over political rants on stage. .

Later Crosby and Stephen Stills began to play together. They were then joined by Graham Nash of the Hollies. Their first album, Crosby, Stills & Nash, sold massively in 1969 and included hits like “Marrakech Express”, “Sweet: Judy Blue Eyes” and “Jennifer”. .

They were then joined by guitarist and singer-songwriter Yang, to form one of the greatest talent teams in rock history.

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of my friend David Crosby,” Nash said in a statement“.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship can be at times, but what David and I cared about more than anything else was the pure happiness generated by the music we created together… and the deep friendship between us,” he added.“.

Crosby went to prison in 1985 on drug charges and gun possession at a Dallas club. After his release a year later, he told People magazine that he had overcome his addiction. He was also arrested on a similar charge in New York in 2004.

In 2014, he released his first solo album since 1993, entitled (Cruise).