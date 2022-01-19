The state-owned Spanish news agency EFE said that de la Fuente died in a house in the northwestern Spanish city of Leon.

Guinness World Records named de la Fuente the world’s oldest person last September.

Guinness World Records stated that de la Fuente was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Lyon on February 11, 1909.

EFE said he was a cobbler and started working in a shoe factory at the age of 13.

De la Fuente survived the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, and had 8 children with his wife, Antonina, and then had 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to the EFE report.

The agency also indicated that he was scheduled to be buried on Wednesday in a local cemetery.