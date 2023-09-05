Death Michele Merlo, the prosecutor asks for the filing

The Vicenza prosecutor’s office has requested the filing of the case concerning Michele Merlo, the singer known by the stage name of Mike Bird, who disappeared on June 6, 2021 due to fulminant leukemia.

According to the magistrates it is impossible to establish whether the singer could have been saved if the family doctor Vitaliano Pantaleo, the only suspect, had diagnosed the disease immediately.

The family’s lawyers have always maintained that the doctor would have been “responsible not so much for not having diagnosed the disease” but for not having investigated the large hematoma on the thigh that Michele Merlo showed him on May 26, 2021.

The doctor, for his part, has always defended himself by claiming that the boy, who died at the age of 28, had told him of a blow suffered during a move.

After the visit, carried out in the municipality of Rosà, the singer had moved to his girlfriend in Vergato. On June 2, he went to the emergency room of the village in the Bologna Apennines but was sent home with a diagnosis of laryngitis.

In the night between 2 and 3 June 2021, however, the singer is ill, accuses severe pain in the throat and vomits. Transferred by ambulance to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, a CT scan of the head reveals that it is fulminant leukemia.