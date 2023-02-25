Let’s find out together what is the decision made on the day of the last farewell to the TV giant

In these hours, the world of Italian entertainment and journalism is experiencing real mourning. Yesterday morning, at the age of 84, Maurice Costanzo it is gone forever. The funeral of the conductor and journalist will be celebrated on Monday 27 February in the church of the Artists in Rome. In these hours, news is circulating on the web about the day of the last farewell to Maria De Filippi’s husband: let’s find out together what it is.

There are many personalities from the world of entertainment who in these hours have paid their last respects to TV giant with a message shared on their social pages. Among the many, the words written by the ex-wife of the conductor and journalist did not go unnoticed, Marta Flavi.

This is the message written by the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars as soon as he learned the news of the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo:

I’m still dismayed… Have a good trip.

Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo: how the TV giant died and what will happen on the day of the funeral

In the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the health conditions of Maria De Filippi’s husband. According to rumors, it seems that Maurice Costanzo had been at the Paideia clinic in Rome for some time. He had been operated on here a few weeks ago and in recent days his health conditions would have become more complicated.

As already mentioned, i funerals of the conductor and journalist will be held on Monday 27 February at the church of the Artists, in Rome. Regarding the last farewell of the TV giant, Mediaset would be thinking of broadcasting the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo in live.

This way it will give the opportunity to all those who cannot be physically present there to witness the last farewell of the man who made the history of Italian television. We just have to wait for further certain news regarding this indiscretion not yet confirmed.