Dietrich’s death Mateschitz shocked Red Bull, but also Formula 1. It could not be otherwise, having been one of the fastest successful entrepreneurs in the history of the Circus: he began investing in it in 2004, after four years he won a grand prix (with the Toro Red, thanks to Sebastian Vettel) and after you are a World Cup. It is logical that not only the team, but the whole Circus intends to remember one of the main architects of Red Bull’s success: before the American anthem, Mateschitz will be remembered, probably with a minute of silence like MotoGP did in Malaysia.

In his honour, many members of the Red Bull box will wear jeans today, boss Mateschitz adored. The Austrian, who died yesterday at 78, had been seriously ill for months: he lived just in time to see Red Bull win its sixth Drivers’ World Championship in 18 Formula 1 seasons.