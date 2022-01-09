Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio writes to the United Nations World Food Program to ask for maximum collaboration on the investigations relating to the armed attack of 22 February 2021 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which cost the life of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver of the vehicle in which Mustapha Milambo was traveling.

“Italy is strongly committed to shedding full light on these facts which have deeply shaken the ministry and public opinion”, writes Di Maio, underlining how “ascertaining the truth and responsibility is a common interest of the United Nations and of ‘Italy “:” We expect – underlines the minister – that the WFP will want to put in place all the resources available to encourage maximum collaboration with the Italian judiciary by its officials at the time of the facts in service (…) independently from any consideration on the issue of immunities “.

Di Maio also urges a “rapid response” to the request for information useful for the investigations “addressed to WFP by our Permanent Representation to the United Nations”.