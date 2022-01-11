Death Liliana, her husband contradicts himself. Was he at work or on a bike ride?

The yellow on the death from Liliana Resinovich keep it going. Waiting for the outcome the autopsy carried out on the body of the person found lifeless in a grove a Trieste, which investigators believe to be the 63-year-old Lilly, we try to understand more about the dynamics of the facts. Among the things that don’t add up is the position of the husband Sebastiano Visentin. The carabinieri on Saturday – we read in the Messaggero – returned to his laboratory, where the man keeps the knives which sharpens on behalf of supermarkets and fishmongers. It was precisely in that place that he would spend two hours, on the morning of December 14, the day of the disappearance.

But this – continues the Messenger – is one different version compared to the first provided during the interrogation by the police. In fact, the man had declared that it had been that morning around by bike to try a new one video camera. Another element that does not convince the investigators is the reaction of Visentin after answering his wife’s cell phone, which Liliana had left at home with her documents and purse. It was the one who called worried Claudio Sterpin, Lilly’s secret friend, agitated because they were supposed to meet at 10 that morning, but it was 3 pm and he hadn’t heard from again. The husband took the call, but then immediately hung up, asking nothing about his missing wife. A strange reaction for a desperate man looking for his partner who has disappeared into thin air.

Sebastiano Visintin, the husband of Liliana Resinovich, the 62-year-old who disappeared into thin air on 14 December last, was called to the police station for photographic recognition of the body found in two black bags in a wooded area of ​​the park of the former psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni in Trieste. This is what Adnkronos learns.

