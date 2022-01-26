Death Liliana, the certainty of her husband: “Soon the resolution of the case”

The investigation into the death from Liliana Resinovich continues, but still there have been no elements to lead one to believe that the resolution of the case for the 63 year old woman found dead in a wood a Trieste is close. Meanwhile, yesterday the funeral and everyone’s eyes – we read on the Messenger – were turned to husband of the victim. “I do not wish anyone – he explains Visintin – to go to the funeral of your loved one as a prime suspect. ” Lilly he was among the first to arrive at his wife’s funeral yesterday morning. On the coffin he placed a red hat, a T-shirt, which the woman wore to ride a bicycle. Then the stones collected by Liliana during excursions e some photos, so that friends and relatives could take them away and remember her. In the chapel of the Sant’Anna cemetery, at the funeral of Lilly, the presence of Visintin however it turns out almost bulky and he knows it.

Because – continues the Messenger – since his lifelong companion has disappeared provided conflicting versions and another man who secretly dated his wife said Liliana lived in one state of subjection, that the marriage was anything but idyllic, indeed, she kept her husband but was determined to leave him. But the eighty-two-year-old, who has occupied the scene since the woman disappeared, yesterday he was absent. Visintin instead occupied it: “The truth will come out. They told me they are very close“. Yesterday the victim’s brother and Visintin ignored each other, but the words of Lilly’s husband are clear: “I saw the people inside, at the funeral, and they don’t even shake hands with you. Many people have turned against me, I felt muddied“.

