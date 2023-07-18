Death | Leena Nordling, 43, had everything – Then her husband suddenly drowned in the swimming pool

Leena Nordling, 43, had achieved her dream: a spouse, children, a job and a home. Then the husband drowned on a swimming trip.

The fact that we all die someday had become clear to Leena Nordling in her profession as a nurse. “It has helped me deal with Kalle’s death.”

Elina Valkonen The people of Satakunta

2:00 am

Leena Nordling steps without hesitation in high heeled sandals in the middle of the abundant seagulls and sits on the edge of the pier at the request of the cameraman. The dark dress is forcefully caught by the light fire brought by the bird.

“Does not matter. We’ll clean later,” Nordling waves his hand and smiles.