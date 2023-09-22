Minister of Culture Haifa Al-Najjar said in a statement, “We are saddened by the passing of a creative and theatrical expert who gave his effort to serve theater lovers and was always with them. He contributed, along with his fellow creators and pioneers, to building a Jordanian theatrical movement referred to as Lebanon.”

She added that Al-Tarifi “had a distinct vision and approach that was loved by his presence and by the Jordanian and Arab public,” considering his passing as a loss to the Jordanian artistic and dramatic scene as a capable artist distinguished by his works that are still present in the minds of fans of art, drama and theatre.

Al-Tarifi…a reference for Jordanian theatre

Al-Tarifi was born in 1955 in the city of Zarqa. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in theatrical arts from the University of Baghdad in 1979. Then, in 1983, he began teaching the art of acting and worked as a part-time lecturer at the University of Jordan.

He participated in acting in a number of television series, including (Clouds Without Rain), (Asphalt Ring), and (Obour), as well as some films, most notably the feature film (Abdul Rahman’s Daughters) and the short film (Ismail).

He played a union role through his membership in the Council of the Jordanian Artists Syndicate and won many awards, including the Best Direction Award at the First Jordanian Theater Festival in 1991. He was also honored by local and Arab theater festivals.