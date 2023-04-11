Mexico.- On April 4, 2022, the Telemundo program ‘La mesa caliente’ had as a special guest Julian Figueroa Fernandezwho gave an interview that is considered “mysterious” by some on social networks after his death was announced on the night of Sunday, April 9, 2023.

One of the ideas that he clearly expressed was: Is there something else after life? Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian, considered that “death is not final”just a transitional stage in our existence.

In the company of Verónica Bastos, Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet and Alix Aspe, the son of the ‘People’s Poet’ sent a positive message to all the people:

“Death and time are our limitations and if you are aware that you have limited time and that your time is counted, you take advantage of life.”

In addition, with a smile on his face, he stated that “life is a gift”.

“People are very afraid of death, but I believe that death is not the end, it is simply a part of life and if you are aware of it, you take advantage of time and take advantage of this beautiful gift that is life.”

Inside the interview, Julián Figueroa also mentioned the death of his father Joan Sebastian.

“Seeing that his life ended from one moment to the next made me realize how important it is to live, all men live, but not all of them really live and my dad lived with intensity, he took advantage of every second of his existence and it is something that I learned from my father.”

A little over a year ago, the now deceased appeared on the television program, this Monday the media wrote only about the sadness and the mourning that the family of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia housed.