Death in stabbing in Utrecht music venue TivoliVredenburg, suspect arrested

One person was killed in a stabbing in the Utrecht music venue TivoliVredenburg on Sunday morning. The suspect was on the run for several hours after the stabbing, but has since been arrested let the police know. All concerts planned today in the pop center have been cancelled.

The victim is a 41-year-old man who worked for the cleaning company that TivoliVredenburg hired. The police cannot say whether he was at work at the time of the stabbing, around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. At that time there were no more events going on in the pop center.

The police are investigating the role of the arrested suspect in the stabbing. TivoliVredenburg says it is “very affected” by “what happened”. “We sympathize with all the relatives.”