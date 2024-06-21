Home page World

Press Split

The police are investigating a fatal gunshot wound near the Frankfurter Ring subway station. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A 24-year-old is shot in the street, a black car flees the scene. A suspect has now been arrested. The head of the homicide squad describes the investigation.

Munich – After the violent death of a man in the Munich district of Milbertshofen, investigators assume that the murder was a drug-related homicide. A so-called drug bunker containing 20 kilos of cannabis and 800 grams of crystal meth was found in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene, said the head of the homicide squad, Stephan Beer, at a press conference.

Investigators assume that the alleged perpetrator and the victim knew each other and that it was actually a drug deal. “We don’t yet know why this escalation occurred,” said Beer.

What is known

A 24-year-old man from Munich was found with a fatal gunshot wound near the Frankfurter Ring subway station in the Milbertshofen district on June 3. Investigators arrested the 21-year-old suspect together with special forces in Weinheim, Baden-Württemberg.

According to investigators, the suspect fled in a car immediately after the crime. The car was visible on surveillance videos, but not the license plate. “In Munich alone there are over 1,200 black Audi A3s,” said Beer from the homicide squad. The decisive factor was therefore a tip from a woman who had discovered a similar model with the license plate removed in Munich-Pasing and reported it to the police. “That was it.” There were traces of blood on the car, and it was towed away by the police and examined.

The suspect is the owner of the car. The German-Moroccan is currently homeless, his last address was in Hesse. He has not previously been in contact with the police. After his arrest, he was taken to Munich, and today he is to appear before the investigating judge. Based on the investigations so far, the public prosecutor’s office suspects manslaughter, and if convicted, the 21-year-old can expect a prison sentence of at least five years. dpa