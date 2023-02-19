Claudia Llanos continues unstoppable in her search for revenge and Mike could be her new victim. Will “At the bottom there is room” show the death of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’?

Mike Miller and Macarena Montalbán seem to have accepted that their destiny in “At the bottom there is room” 10 it does not include a romance between the two. Both characters tried to give themselves a chance at love, but Alessia’s firing from Francesca’s restaurant closed any chance of forgiveness between them. However, the popular “Gringo Atrasador” will now have to take good care of his back if he does not want to become the new victim of Claudia Llanos, who was close to killing him.

Claudia Llanos has Mike Miller between her eyebrows. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Claudia Llanos was about to kill Mike

A tense scene from “AFHS” episode 159 showed the ‘Shark Gaze’ stalking Mike from a distance. He was outside the building where he works, taking a normal call, but he didn’t count on the villain of the show pulling a gun out of her bag to get rid of him.

Llanos was ready to pull the trigger; however, a car came into her vision and Mike entered the building. Although the assassination attempt on him was thwarted, he already has his next move in mind. “I know where you come to work, Mike. I’ll pay you a special visit soon,” he is heard saying while he has a wicked look and smile on his face.

Mike and Claudia, a dark romance of “AFHS”

In the first seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Claudia Llanos was Mike Miller’s secretary when they both work at the House Builder. The day to day at work ended up bringing them together more than expected, until they started a romance. However, the ‘Shark Gaze’ had no intention of stopping his revenge against Francesca for love.

In this way, fans later found out that Úrsula Boza’s character had only been pretending to be infatuated with the light-eyed young man: she used it to manage the company at will. When the businessman played by Joaquín de Orbegozo resigned and realized the truth, there was no more trace of affection. Now there was only enmity.