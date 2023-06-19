A hand went up in a cubicle of the call center. The coordinator approached thinking that the telephone operator needed technical assistance to serve a client of the electric company Iberdrola. But what the worker, Inma, 57, needed was medical help because she was having a heart attack. She collapsed.

It happened on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in an office in the east of the capital, one of several in Madrid belonging to the Spanish multinational call centers Konecta. The operators who work in that room answer calls about electrical failures, a thankless task because they receive shouts, threats and insults from desperate customers. The enclosure, located on San Romualdo street, in the San Blas district, is large and noisy and contains some 70 cubicles. The breaks of the employees are measured to the minute and, according to several, the supervisors are on top of the telemarketers so that they do not lighten the pace of work. Inma had been in Konecta for a little over fifteen years and the exact causes for which she had the heart attack are not known. If she suffered from stress problems, it is impossible for the company to know because the company’s medical check-ups emphasize physical risks to the spine, hearing or throat, but not mental health.

The Samur displaced six vehicles that arrived between 12:43 and 12:50, but the health workers could not do anything to save Inma, who was declared dead half an hour after receiving first aid. Her corpse remained on the ground guarded by police officers, waiting for the judge. The workers in the adjacent stalls had risen, but the rest did not know what to do. At the other end of the room, some telemarketers didn’t even look up. They continued to do their thing. That’s when, according to three CGT union workers, a confused colleague asked if he could go home and was ordered to continue because what they do is “an essential service.”

Around 2:00 p.m., the person in charge of occupational risk prevention at Konecta entered the room, arriving from the company’s headquarters on Calle Serrano. She gave the order for everyone to evacuate in an orderly fashion, but the fact, they say, is that at 3:10 p.m. Miguel Ángel Salinas, the CGT occupational risk prevention delegate, arrived at the office and found a scene that frightened him. Four workers were still in the room at their jobs, answering calls. “I found the corpse already covered. Never in my life had I seen a body like that,” says Salinas. He approached a worker who was still in front of the screen with her headphones:

“Partner, are you okay?”

-No no. I finish this and go.

Two hours and forty minutes had passed since his companion Inma had lost consciousness.

The event has caused outrage in networks due to the alleged insensitivity of the company. The first news over the weekend suggested that those responsible for Konecta gave a general order for everyone to continue in their jobs, but four workers from that call room told EL PAÍS this Monday that what has been published “is a lie ” because it suggests a cruelty that they have not experienced.

The facts, according to the reconstruction of this newspaper, present nuances: the order to continue answering calls was only received by some workers individually, according to CGT; there were shocked telemarketers who got up from their posts and left indisposed; Others followed by “inertia”, accustomed to an automated and “dehumanized” work system where the instinctive option is to continue taking calls.

A Konecta spokesman denies that “nobody was forced to work next to the corpse.” He adds that the company is focused on caring for the relatives of the deceased, “who are suffering from the media noise.” “We take great care of the people who work for us. They are cared for and valued,” continues this source.

go to the bathroom as right

The news about the alleged inhumane treatment of telemarketers has had a lot of echo because this is a sector where decent treatment is lacking, union sources acknowledge. They say that, since they barely have a break (five minutes every hour), they have to put the music on hold in the middle of a call to drink a glass of water. When they hang up the line, they have exactly 23 seconds, regulated by agreement, to fill in the file for the customer served, because that is the time it takes for a robot to automatically dial the next number. The struggle reaches such an extent that only two years ago it was recognized in the National Court that going to the bathroom is a right that the company cannot deny.

The spokesmen for other unions, CC OO and UGT, have reacted to Inma’s death by focusing on the absence of a protocol that regulates the response to these events. They have met with the company, which has assured them that the death will be recognized as a work accident, with all that this implies for compensation purposes. Goyi Pérez, CC OO delegate in the Konecta group, visited the office on Wednesday, one day after the tragedy. The company, she admits, had allowed teleworking and psychological assistance to whoever requested it.

What he found in the office does not correspond to a callous scenario in which no one can leave their post, he says. “Inma’s companions were crying and huddled together. She was a beloved woman. They had been working together for many years.” Inma’s cubicle was still unoccupied. In her place, the companions had set up an altar with photos, flowers and a message: “Goodbye, Inma.”

Do you have more information? Contact the author at [email protected] or via Twitter to @FernandoPeinado

