Death “If it is terribly sensitive, this is not the right area” – Ursula Vala finds out the causes of deaths of Finns at work and knows why injuries to homicides often seem insignificant

At the request of the police, forensic doctor Ursula Vala will investigate the causes of death of the deceased. At his desk, death often doesn’t look beautiful, but he always tries to find some comfort for his relatives.

Autopsy room The Department of Health and Welfare in Helsinki’s Tilkanmäki is shiny clean. There are now no larvae and flies in the corners of the hall that the forensic doctor is using Ursula Vala often in the mornings when he starts work.

Vala conducts forensic death investigations on the deceased, whose death has been the subject of a police investigation. Because many of these people usually die long before the autopsy, the bugs that nest in the body often crawl to and from the steel opening table. Although the space is washed daily with strong detergents, the room is inhabited by a persistent insect population. For Whale, it tells of the cycle of life: that people become part of nature when they die.