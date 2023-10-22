‘At the bottom there is room’ dresses in black, apparently Diego’s false death will make the ‘guy’ roam around Las Nuevas Lomas and this time his victim will be one of the new characters that appeared in the América TV series. In chapter 330 of ‘AFHS’ everything was a moment of tension because, as we know, Diego Montalbán started his plan to make Francesca want to return to him; However, the lie that is causing pain will also be affected after Patty’s news.

While everyone was watching over Diego in Las Nuevas Lomas, Patty went to give bad news to Joel in his workshop. The popular ‘fish face’, upon seeing that her lover arrived crying, did not hesitate to ask her what had happened. She told him that a family member very close to her had died. Keep reading this note so you can find out which character from the series we will no longer see because of ‘At the bottom there is room’.

What will happen to Patty after the death of the character from ‘At the bottom there is room’?

What character died in ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Mrs. Moraima died in ‘At the bottom there is room’. For those who don’t remember this character much, she was the one who worked alongside Patty, handing out menus. Moraima cooked while Joel’s lover made the deliveries. Maruja’s niece broke the news to ‘Charito’s’ son and mentioned that she now doesn’t know what to do because he has lost his job.

On the other hand, he also told her that his former boss’s last wish was for her ashes to be distributed among her loved ones, which is why she had also come to the workshop, since Joel and Gaspar were one of her favorite clients in ‘Al Fondo. there is room’.

What is Patty’s new job on ‘AFHS 10’?

After the death of Mrs. Moraima in ‘At the bottom there is room’, Patty has lost her job. Given that, Joel offered him a job in her workshop; However, she told him that they could not work together, as it would not be good for her relationship. That is why in her search, she came across Franklin once again, who upon hearing her situation did not hesitate to offer her to be the new dancer of Group 7. Melissa Paredes, who plays Patty, did not think twice. times and accepted the job.