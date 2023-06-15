Home page World

The accused pharmacist at the beginning of the trial in the Cologne district court. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A young mother and her baby die from contaminated glucose – the tragic case caused nationwide horror in 2019. Now a pharmacist is on trial because of it. She denies the allegations.

Cologne – It was a routine test for gestational diabetes, which is carried out daily in German medical practices. But he brings death to a 28-year-old woman from Cologne. After drinking the dextrose solution, she collapses and dies shortly thereafter in the hospital. The doctors try to save her baby with an emergency c-section – in vain. Investigations revealed: The glucose solution was contaminated with an anesthetic.

Four years later, the trial against a pharmacist began on Thursday before the Cologne district court. For attempted murder by omission and negligent homicide.

The petite defendant with a black blazer and hair tied back tightly listens to the indictment reading with partly closed eyes and an impassive facial expression. Her defense attorney dismisses the allegations as “absurd”. His client deeply regrets the death of the woman and her baby. “The case is tragic. But she is not responsible for the deaths of mother and child.”

Lost consciousness at the gynecologist

According to the public prosecutor, the accused pharmacy manager is said to have accidentally mixed the glucose with the anesthetic in 2019. The container with the lidocaine hydrochloride was almost empty. The pharmacist is said to have poured the rest into a glucose container – assuming that the white powder was the same preparation. She is said to have filled sachets with the now contaminated glucose, some of which were given to pregnant customers.

One of them was taken aback by the bitter taste of the solution they had prepared. She knew from a previous pregnancy that the solution should taste unpleasantly sweet. The woman took just one sip and quickly recovered from the poisoning.

However, the 28-year-old lost consciousness after taking it in her gynecologist’s practice. According to the indictment, the emergency doctor suspected poisoning, but did not know the cause and therefore no antidote. The woman and her baby, born via caesarean section, died of multiple organ failure.

Silent out of fear

The public prosecutor assumes that the accused suspected from a certain point in time that lidocaine poisoning could be present. Because in the meantime, employees of the doctor’s office and the hospital in the pharmacy had expressed the suspicion that something might be wrong with the glucose. The accused then took a taste sample from the glucose container and found that it tasted bitter, the prosecutor said: “Now at the latest she recognized the mix-up.”

However, she remained silent for fear of losing her license and damaging the pharmacy. The public prosecutor evaluates this as attempted murder by omission.

According to a court spokesman, the charge is “attempted murder” because it is not certain whether the two victims could actually have been saved. The regional court has scheduled a further 20 days of trial for the process until the end of September. dpa