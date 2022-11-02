It is a day of mourning for Formula 1, which has lost one of its brightest minds, Mauro Forghieri. The Modenese engineer died today at the age of 87, leaving a great void not only among Ferrari fans but also in the entire Formula 1 community: the Circus honored him with a memory of Stefano Domenicali.

The mayor of Maranello Luigi Zironi also wanted to share his thoughts: “With the death of the engineer Mauro Forghieri we all lose a undisputed and brilliant protagonist of motor racing. Thanks to his passionate, sanguine and empathetic character – so much so that he earned the affectionate nickname of ‘Furia’ – Forghieri was one of the main architects of Ferrari triumphs, in an era that has forever marked the history of Formula One. His willingness to meet fans and enthusiasts has never failed, and he has always maintained direct contact with the world of motors and its protagonists. Talking to the engineer meant having access to a mine of funny, curious and in some cases dramatic past anecdotes, but it was also a window into the future. For him, imagining new challenges was a kind of urgency, not just professional, e his vision always had a broader perspective than the present. He was able to reflect his qualities as a leader on the whole team, which he drove with a firm pulse and great charisma, but also with the right dose of complicity, which over the years has allowed him to create a special relationship with his men. A sincere, very strong, true bond. The municipal administration, together with the whole community of Marano, gathers with condolences around the family of Mauro Forghieri, at their side in facing such a painful moment“.

On this sad and painful day, if you like to share your memories or thoughts related to the figure of Mauro Forghieri you can do it in the comments to this article.