Paris (dpa)

Isabel Werth, winner of seven Olympic dressage medals, briefly left the German team at the Paris Olympics following the death of her father.

Klaus Roeser, head of the German delegation, told the German Press Agency that Wirth left for the funeral on Friday, and then left for Versailles, where the equestrian competitions are being held.

The rest of the team arrived earlier on Friday and had their first training session. The equestrian competitions begin on Tuesday.