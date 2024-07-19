Compile Heart has released a new, very rich trailer for Death end re;Quest: Code Zwhich will arrive in the West in 2025. As previously anticipated, the title will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchboth in physical and digital editions. At the moment, however, there are no further details regarding this.

While we wait to find out more, let’s enjoy the new trailer dedicated to the game! Enjoy.

Death end re;Quest: Code Z – Trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu