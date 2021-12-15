Idea Factory International announced the release date for Europe and North America of Death end re; Quest 2 in version Nintendo Switch. The Compile Heart title will come onFebruary 8, 2022 in the United States, and the next February 11th in Europe.

This version of the game will include all DLC released for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game as well as the costumes Japanese Glitch. Nintendo eShop bookings will open on January 25th and will offer a 10% discount in Europe.

Death end re; Quest 2 – Story Mai Toyama seeks an escape from her traumatic past and is enrolled in Wordsworth, a girls’ dormitory located in the small mountainous town known as Le Choara, where her sister, Sanae, was said to have been last seen. At night, the streets of Le Choara are filled with Shadow Matter, a hideous group of menacing creatures. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai discovers that her hope of finding her sister lies beneath the long-buried secrets that haunt Le Choara. Main features Overkills bring huge rewards – The Overkill system is an additional feature where characters can rack up damage beyond an enemy’s HP for a bonus experience! Try to deal more damage to all monsters for bigger rewards.

– The Overkill system is an additional feature where characters can rack up damage beyond an enemy’s HP for a bonus experience! Try to deal more damage to all monsters for bigger rewards. Beware of the Berserker – As you explore the dungeon and battle, a faceless black figure will appear out of nowhere. Mai and his team must move away from the Berserker’s attack area, as he is capable of instantly killing anyone with a single shot. Escape the Berserker in the dungeon or defeat all monsters on the battlefield to escape!

– As you explore the dungeon and battle, a faceless black figure will appear out of nowhere. Mai and his team must move away from the Berserker’s attack area, as he is capable of instantly killing anyone with a single shot. Escape the Berserker in the dungeon or defeat all monsters on the battlefield to escape! Day & Night – Mai will have to explore the city of Le Choara during the day and talk to the townspeople to find clues as to where her sister is. At night, Mai will have to fight her way through dark creatures through a turn-based combat system. Experience the story through visual novel-style stages during the day and battle horrific creatures at night!

– Mai will have to explore the city of Le Choara during the day and talk to the townspeople to find clues as to where her sister is. At night, Mai will have to fight her way through dark creatures through a turn-based combat system. Experience the story through visual novel-style stages during the day and battle horrific creatures at night! Don’t call it Knockback – The Knockback system is back in Death end re; Quest 2, but this time Mai and her team can hit even harder! Combine your attacks by throwing monsters at other party members!

Source: Idea Factory International