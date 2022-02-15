Two years after its debut on PlayStation 4 and PCthe second chapter of Death end re; Quest (here you can find our review of the first) also comes up Nintendo Switchas is customary for this console that tries to grab more and more titles and expand its catalog. We are faced with a visual novel with exploratory elements and more properly JRPG, with an atypical atmosphere for the genre. So let’s see how the arrival of Death end re; Quest 2 on the Nintendo flagship went.

Title: Death end re; Quest 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Version analyzed: Nintendo Switch (EU)



Gender: Visual Novel, JRPG

Players: 1

Publisher: Idea Factory International



Developer: Idea Factory, Compile Heart

Tongue: English (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: February 7, 2022

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: cosmetic and weapon packs

Note: this is the Switch version of the game released on PS4 and PC in 2020, but including DLC We reviewed Death end re; Quest 2 with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us free of charge by Idea Factory International via Reef Entertainment.

A visual novel with macabre tones

Opening Death end re; Quest 2 we see something rather unusual for the visual novel genre, after a few minutes we will be immediately greeted by a very heavy and macabre atmosphere, which will be enriched with gore and violence in a very short time and actually setting the rest of the tone that the narration will take. Never Toyama, our protagonist, will see herself catapulted into an orphanage for girls only after a very violent event in which she is the protagonist. Here she will try to come to terms with herself, her past of her, the way she sees relationships with people and also the morbid attachment to her sister Sanae, whose search will be the main propeller of the plot. Despite the violent deaths we will witness, the blood and cruelty of certain moments and characters, Death end re; Quest 2 is also always a visual novel dominated by female characters of various ages, characteristics and personalities and which therefore winks at a whole audience which requires and expects a fair amount of fanservicewhich will not fail also thanks to the possibility, in combat, to transform the clothes of some of our heroines, together with more ecchi of the visual novel side.

The balance reached by these two apparently irreconcilable souls is certainly commendable, which instead the developers make coexist in an adventure that begins immediately with interesting premises and addresses important issues such as abuse, abandonment. and confidence, outspoken and without fear of showing terrible things. Unfortunately, it must also be said that, inevitably, in a visual novel like this there is a rather large cast of characters, which has no way to shine in its entirety, instead having to be content with being able to pull out only a handful of well-defined personalities, while many others are relegated to some well-tested stereotypes to allow us to immediately identify the type of character and what could be his role within the narrative.

See how I break your rhythm

After a while that we will have familiarized and known the base of the cast of characters, Death end re; Quest 2 he will show us his second face. During the night we will in fact be called to control Mia, whose party will increase during the game, to find out what happens in the city of Le Choara, around the orphanage, having to extricate ourselves between a distorted reality and the monsters that have invaded it.. This is where an exploratory phase comes into play where we will also be able to go into combat and use the spells, attacks and peculiarities of each member of the group. If the exploration does not shine particularly for a memorable level design, it is instead the combat that offers some particular ideas that will be exploited with greater facets and will give life to scenarios more and more complex with the passing of the hours. We can move Mia and the other darlings freely by taking control of them directly and paying particular attention to the direction of our attacks or the area of ​​our spells.

Great importance is therefore placed on positioning, a fundamental part of the knockback system that will allow us to “throw” enemies through the combat arena as if we were playing pinball with them. and will also allow you to direct them to some zone effects present in the area that will worsen its status or inflict further damage. Then, thanks to the varied interception skills of some characters, you can start interesting combos in which you will continue to throw the enemy through the arena and cause him increasing damage, thus making every move and every attack carefully calculated so that the enemy remains as long as possible. possible on the go and therefore at our mercy. The battlefield in fact will never be completely “neutral” but will almost always reserve areas with both positive and negative effects based on the situations and which must be exploited to the maximum for the success of certain battles. Furthermore, the game, not being very long, will offer a rather fast level up, being able to go up (especially in the very first hours of play) of many levels in a short time.

The art of Death end king; Quest 2

The entire game is inspired by the manga Dolls Fall (2013 – 2015) by Makoto Kedōin, already known not only for works such as Corpse Party (already very violent in itself), but also for being the scenario writer of both chapters by Death end re; Quest. It is therefore obvious that the works are, from an artistic and thematic point of view, linked together by various similarities and style. But it is not only the macabre side that is outlined with a certain effectiveness and creating an atmosphere that, as already mentioned, is winning, but it is also the general design of the sprites that gives expressiveness and nuances to situations and characters, all supported from an excellent dubbing in the original language.

Therefore, if on the one hand the visual novel part shows colorful sprites, detailed, full of personality, the same cannot be said of the exploratory areas, with washed-out textures, continuous slowdowns and the dropping of frames, which can reach very low minimums. under 20. In addition, exploration seeks to immerse us in decadent and distorted places, but doing so with narrow and visually stale technical resources, despite the ideas sometimes there, such as the mechanics of using terminals and cameras to find secret walls and open ways through dungeons. .

This exploration can then become so problematic as to be even tiring given the slowdowns and the lack of visual fluidity. In the most hectic battles it is even a nightmare to control our darlings and the effects on the screen could also send our console into the ball. Ultimately, this is a really poor port, which is incomprehensible given the technical miracles pulled out of, for example, Breath of the Wild almost five years ago. If you count that the exploratory phases (and therefore more properly from JRPG) will increase with the passing of the hours, the situation is not the most optimistic. The thunderous soundtrack, on the other hand, does a good job, with discrete fighting traces, many of which are explosive and full of personality, alternating with others in the background to the more generic situations and always fitting with the moment they accompany. The introductory song Bug Fixer by the band Gesshoku Kaigi is the classic OP song that must contain the essence of the work in a few minutes.

Who do we recommend Death end re; Quest 2?

Lovers of the first chapter are undoubtedly the main target of this one Death end re; Quest 2 which, given the structural similarities, will make them happy. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a title with a dark and atypical atmosphere for the visual novel genre, then it is still for you. However, it will be necessary to come to terms with a version that is technically not only problematic, but lower than those already seen for PS4 and for PC with frequent slowdowns in the exploratory phases and in the fightinghowever, in the face of an artistic side of excellent workmanship and many, many dialogues and characters, although not everyone is given the necessary space to develop.

Great atmosphere

The combat system offers some interesting insights

Valuable artistic side

Courageous in the issues he faces Exploratory phases severely undermined by technical problems

Some characters not very thorough

The combination of violence and fanservice may not please everyone