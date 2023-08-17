FromMartina Lippl close

On a flight from Miami to Santiago de Chile, one of the two captains leaves the cockpit. Shortly thereafter, he is pronounced dead.

MIAMI – A serious incident has occurred on board a LATAM airline aircraft. Flight LA-505 was located noisy the Aviation Herald north of Panama City (Panama) when the plane crashed into Panama City’s Tocumen Airport and reported that “one of the two captains on board was incapacitated”.

Medical emergency above the clouds: pilot goes to toilet and collapses

The LATAM plane landed safely on Panama City’s Runway 03L approximately 28 minutes later. “The captain was pronounced dead on arrival”. Further details are now becoming known in the media.

LATAM Flight 505 took off from Miami International Airport (MIA) at around 10 a.m. (local time). According to various media reports, the Boeing 787-9 had already been in the air for three hours on its way to Santiago de Chile when one of the two captains collapsed in the toilet and died. The other captain and co-pilot landed the machine safely in Panama City (Panama), as did the flight portal avitation24.bewrites.

Death drama in the air: crew tries to save the captain’s life

The crew tried to revive the pilot during the diversion. Apparently without success. The captain was pronounced dead upon arrival at Panama City Airport, he said The Aviation Herald. The news portal for security-related events and news in aviation also learned that one of the captains on board had become incapacitated during the flight.

Tragedy on plane: Passengers stranded in Panama and complain

Instead of in Santiago de Chile, the passengers landed in Panama. In this exceptional situation, some felt completely abandoned by the airline. A Twitter (X) user posted: “Latam flight LA505 Miami to Santiago passengers dropped off in Panama there is no Latam staff and they don’t give any information families with children apparently the pilot died!!! We’ve been on the road for more than 5 hours and nothing is clear…”

In the comments, some react to these words with incomprehension. Demanding compassion and more respect from the complaining passenger who should be thankful to be alive – “no one wanted to die and no one wanted to leave them there”.

Airlines LATAM confirms pilot’s death

According to local media reports, LATAM Airlines confirmed the pilot’s death and informed that the pilot had worked for the airline for more than 25 years. An official statement from the airline says: “We are deeply affected by this event and express our deepest sympathy to the family of our employee.”

“We appreciate his 25 years of service and his significant contribution, which has always been characterized by his dedication, professionalism and dedication.” And the statement goes on to say that too aviationa2z.com quoted: “All necessary safety protocols were followed throughout the flight to ensure the welfare of the pilot involved.”

Passengers on an Easyjet flight had also imagined something different when it came to safety. Your flight was to be from Lanzarote to Liverpool. But then the pilot sounded the alarm.

Reported a similar medical emergency incident hna.de: On board a flight from Greece to Germany, the captain is suddenly incapacitated.(ml)

List of rubrics: © Kevin Hackert/Imago