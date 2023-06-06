The agents of the forensic police and the mobile team listened to you in the courtroom on the case of little Diana Pifferi

During the last hearing on the little girl’s case Diana Pifferithe agents of the mobile and scientific team who arrived at the house on 20 July were heard.

Before the judge, they told the conditions of the little girl upon their arrival, those of her mother Alessia Pifferi and those of the house.

The director of the regional scientific police cabinet was responsible for carrying out i first reliefs inside that apartment in Milan and testified that he had found Alessia Pifferi’s suitcases at the entrance. These were full of evening dressesat least thirty. The possessions that she had brought to Leffe to go and find her boyfriend, while her most precious possession, her daughter, was home alone.

During the inspection, they found dirty diapers scattered everywhere in the house and the refrigerator completely empty.

Without baby food, there were several used diapers in the house, scattered in the living room and on the windowsill.

The story of one of the agents on the condition of little Diana Pifferi

The. was also heard in the courtroom first agent of the mobile team that arrived that day at Alessia Pifferi’s house. He reported, with his testimony from her, that he immediately realized that Diana Pifferi was now dead, because she had black hands and mouth.

The mother was sitting on the sofa, in a state of agitation. She immediately confessed to having left her alone for a week and said she had not touched her. However, scientific tests showed that, on the contrary, Alessia was concerned about wash and clean it before the arrival of the police.

The defense focuses on the psychiatric report

The defense focuses on psychiatric expertiseafter presenting an evaluation by the doctors of San Vittore, who spoke of severe mental retardation and an intellectual quotient equal to that of a child: