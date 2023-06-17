A German lorry driver was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and hit and miss for the death of the cyclist Davide Rebellin. Last Thursday afternoon, the German police executed the European arrest warrant Mae, issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Vicenza, against Wolfgang Rieke. On 30 November last year Rebellin, a cyclist with a past professional career, was run over and killed by an articulated lorry with a German license plate on the roundabout along regional road 11 in the direction of Montebello Vicentino while training with a racing bicycle.

On the basis of the first elements gathered, the Public Prosecutor’s Office started an investigation, delegated to the Investigative Nucleus of the Carabinieri Provincial Command of Vicenza, with the acquisition of the recordings of the video surveillance cameras installed near the accident site which made it possible to reproduce, from various angles, the dynamics of the accident and to ascertain the conduct of the driver of the articulated lorry. Also on the basis of the testimonies of the people who intervened to rescue the cyclist, it appeared that the driver, after the investment, had got out of the vehicle and approached the victim and immediately afterwards had resumed his seat on board the articulated lorry, moving away.

The driver had also been photographed by the people present. The investigations, also carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Agency and Thor1-Maglern’s Police Cooperation Center of Italy, Austria and Slovenia, made it possible to ascertain that the vehicle was owned by a German shipping company, with based in Recke (Northern Rhine – Westphalia, Germany) and to identify the driver, who had arrived in Italy on the same day, November 30, for loads of goods most recently carried out, in the early afternoon, at an international forwarding company based in the Interporto of Verona.

The public prosecutor’s office, through Eurojust, sent a European investigation order Oie to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Munster, competent for Rieke’s place of domicile, with a request to enforce the seizure of the articulated lorry. The provision was carried out by the Greven traffic police station on 28 December 2022. As part of the investigations carried out by the German Authority, it turned out that, after the vehicle returned to Germany and in any case as of 3 December 2022, the the trailer present at the time of the accident was more connected but another one.

On 20 January, the soldiers of the Vicenza Carabinieri Provincial Command and the technical consultant appointed to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident went to the Duvenbeck exercise, where the vehicle was kept following the seizure, and with the support of specialized personnel from the German Traffic Police Commissariat proceeded with the direct analysis of the vehicle, with the acquisition of documentation and data from the instruments. Among other things, it emerged that in correspondence with the plastic parts involved in the road accident, front bumper, spoiler, there were deformations compatible with the impact of the bicycle and the cyclist’s body and that the vehicle had been washed after the accident with concentrated detergent, with strong pickling reaction and high acid reaction. The technical consultancy ascertained that the driver of the vehicle had direct and indirect visibility which made it possible to adequately perceive the presence of the cyclist on the roadway in the moments preceding the collision and that the vehicle was equipped with a video camera placed on the base of the passenger side mirror which would come into operation automatically when the direction indicator was switched on on the right-hand side.

In the opinion of the consultant, and with arguments taken up and shared by the judge in the application order of the measure, although an initial culpable behavior by Rebellin upon entering the roundabout is discernible, this violation had no causal significance “.. by virtue of the enormous time which elapses between this omissive behavioral action and the subsequent impact which takes place after no less than five seconds” since “.. the weak user has always remained in front of the cab of the road tractor, at a distance largely sufficient to be able to see him in relation to the direct visibility on the large windscreen glass…”. The magistrate’s order also reads that “… Rebellin’s death is therefore to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of violations of behavioral rules by Rieke in running the articulated lorry in the moments prior to the impact with the cyclist, solid elements emerging to be able to affirm that he violated the provisions on road traffic and that, by chance, the death of the cyclist resulted from these violations…”. Rieke is now being held at Munster prison under provisional arrest.