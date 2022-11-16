David Rossi, the interrogation of the 3 pm suspects and the risk of prescription

The dynamics of the death of David Rossi remains a mysterytoo many things that do not add up reconstruction of the events of that tragic evening a Siena. On March 6, 2013, the manager of mps was found dead in the street after a flight from window of his office.

In the messages – we read in the Journal – that the man would have left before jumping out of his office window in an anomalous way, with a candle, remaining agonizing for several minutes, maybe it’s all hidden truth, but these manuscripts seem to have disappeared. For this and other key aspects, three prosecutors from the Siena prosecutor’s office will be heard by colleagues from Genoa, Nicola Marines (now chief prosecutor in Siena), Aldo Natalini and Antoninus Nastasi they would manipulated the evidence.

The three – continues the newspaper – would have moved objecti on the desk, touched mouse and computer, closed a window and rummaged in the trash then overturned on the desk (in which there were also blood-stained handkerchiefs, strangely destroyed), without wearing gloves, before the arrival of the forensics, which took place only after midnight.

But there is one photo which could plastically represent the manipulation of the crime scene. It is that of the three presumed tickets from goodbye of Rossi, who according to the investigators would have been found in the trash but which appear in the official photos reassembled between the pages of a book. Three letters probably written by David Rossi which they had found inside the basket itself. To the prosecutors of Genoa the arduous task of rewrite the truth about that night.

