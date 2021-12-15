David Rossi, investigation reopened. “Pollution evidence of the prosecutors”

After eight years and two investigations ended in nothing, the case reopens David Rossi. There Prosecutor of Genoa has decided to open a new file on death of the head of the press office of Mps, dated 6 March 2013. When Rossi flew down from the third floor of Rocca Salimbeni, a Siena, home to the oldest bank in the world. So far the previous investigations – reads the Corriere della Sera – had led to confirm the hypothesis of suicide. But the last testimony made by the colonel Pasquale Aglieco, before the parliamentary commission set up to shed light on the tragedy, he opened up surprising scenarios.

At such a point – continues the Corriere – that the magistrates of Genoa they would be about to open a file that hypothesizes the offenses of aiding and abetting, omission of official acts and forgery. According to Aglieco, former provincial commander of the carabinieri of Siena, the prosecutors Nastasis, Marini (both at the time were investigating the Monte Crac) e Natalini they would have entered the office of before the forensic police Rossi and they would have touched his PC, overturned the contents of the basket on the desk, closed the window and answered Rossi’s cell phone (according to Aglieco, prosecutor Nastasi, now on duty in Florence and co-owner of the investigation into the Open foundation of Matteo Renzi. “If everything were confirmed, it would be very serious”, the leader’s comment Italy Viva.

