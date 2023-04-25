Dal Corso’s death in prison in Oristano: too many things don’t add up

The case of death in prison of an inmate a Oristano it’s a yellow. The matter had been closed too much hasty: was a suicide. But there are many details that they don’t come back compared to the reconstruction made on the death of Stephen Dal Corso. Possible eyewitnesses immediately transferred and strong inconsistencies in timetables provided by prison employees make the investigators suspicious. New details emerge around the death of the 42-year-old Roman found lifeless on October 12, 2022 in a cell in the Oristano prison. There power of attorney Sardinian Not has ever ordered the autopsy on the young man’s body, deeming sufficient the external examination of the body – carried out by the “general practitioner” of the prison – which established the suicide. The Dal Corso family though he does not believe that Stefano took his own life, opposes the request for the closure of the investigation into the death and forcefully requests the reopening of the case and the autopsy examination of the body. And to do so he also obtained the public support of the Verdi-Si senator, Ilaria Cucchi.

Furthermore, in the deed of opposition – continues the Fact – possible cases have been highlighted time inconsistencies of the discovery of the body. For example, the words of the head of the prison, Andrea Garau, are reported, according to which “the last time I saw Stefano alive was at approximately 2.40pmI remember it precisely because I passed in front of yours cell“; for the doctor of the infirmary department, instead, “at 2.40 pm I looked the clock at the beginning of the maneuver of resuscitation“; finally, the prison psychologist, responding to the prosecutors about the time of death, says that “it was certainly after 2.00 pm”. Elements from which, for the lawyers, “it does not emerge no coherence” and therefore new and ” are neededmore accurate” insights.

Subscribe to the newsletter

