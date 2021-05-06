Alive against dead in a confrontation in which only one can remain. Death Crown is now available to pre-order on Xbox. This minimalist strategy game developed by CO5MONAUT and published by Badland Publishing Battles can change in a matter of seconds, making this a frenetic and entertaining experience in which we must act relentlessly to conquer as much ground on the map while defending our position.
Death Crown is now available to pre-order on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Death crown tells us the story of a very powerful king who wanted to defeat death by means of an object known as the Crown of Death, which allowed him to subdue all his enemies. Death was not going to allow a simple human to question his power, so he decides to raise the dead to form a great army with which he intends to eliminate all living beings from the face of the earth. It is up to us to decide which side we want to be on, supporting the living or the beings of the underworld.
In this real-time strategy game we will have three thematic campaigns where we can decide the fate of each battle, becoming Death, the King of humans or the Lord of Hell in more than 90 different maps. We can play in Domination mode, where we will have to face 30 infernal missions to be able to climb the rankings, but it will not be so easy, since we will only have three lives to achieve it. And it will also have a local multiplayer for two people where we can punish all the pitiful humans and thus discover who is the best in a one-on-one game.
Death crown has been inspired by the Apple II classics of the 80s and some medieval engravings, offering as a result an impressive 1-bit pixel art aesthetic that will be accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Ligh Thing that will transport us to a world full of witchcraft.
You can find Death crown available to book in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 12.99. A new war will begin on may 13th. Are you ready to get the Crown of Death?
Leave a Reply