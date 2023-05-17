The driver of the heavy vehicle, which collided with Cristian Poletto’s van, tested positive for the alcohol test

New details have emerged on the road accident that led to the death of the 21-year-old Christian Poletto.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 42-year-old from Cremona, was a result positive for alcohol test. He drove the truck in altered conditions and invaded the 21-year-old’s lane. Cristian Poletto was returning to the office, his work shift was finished. He worked for a furniture company, the Tanghetti Salotti of Cazzago San Martinoin the province of Brescia.

After the collision, the truck ran into a wall and caught fire. The driver was able to free himself and escape to safety. Nothing to do instead for the 21-year-old. The company van was reduced to a pile of sheet metal and Cristian Poletto lost his life at the age of just 21.

A third car was also slightly involved. The driver, along with the truck driver, were taken to hospital for routine tests. It was after the tests that the sad truth emerged. The driver of the truck who caused the accident by crossing into the opposite lane had a alcohol content of 1.59 grams per litre. Much more than the maximum allowed by law, 0.5 grams.

Law enforcement has it arrested With the’accused of traffic offense and driving under the influence.

Rescuers arrived promptly on the spot, immediately after the collision. Unfortunately Cristian’s van was a pile of metal sheets and, although they were about to immediately extract it from the vehicle, for the 21-year-old it was already too late.

Cristian Poletto was a sporty boy, as his photos on social media show. He had a passion for kickboxing and lived in Brescia with his mother and sister. A year ago, thanks to her dad, she had found work in the furniture company. All of his colleagues have described him as a hard workerhighly appreciated within the company.