Even in December 2020 Giulio Romano, who died yesterday in Casalbordino, was supposed to be at work: however, he fell ill and returned home

Giulio Romano, one of the three workers who died in yesterday morning’s explosion at Sabino Explodenti in Casalbordino, had escaped death three years ago, in a similar accident at the same plant, only by a stroke of fate. The chilling story of his friends.

What happened yesterday to Casalbordinoa small town in the Chieti area, is a devastating tragedy, perhaps avoidable, which took three men, three workers, three family fathers away from this world.

The victims of the explosion, which occurred at the factory Sabino Explosives, a company that deals with the clearance and disposal of explosive devices, were called Giulio Romano, Gianluca De Santis and Fernando Di Nella. They had respectively 56, 40 and 56 years old and they were originally from Casalbordino, Palata in Molise and Lanciano.

Their names are added to those of three other workers which, in December of 2020lost their lives in the same plant and always due to an explosion.

The mocking fate of Giulio Romano

In the last few hours, more and more details have been spreading informationabout the explosion and about the same three workers who were involved.

What was particularly striking was the story of Giulio Romano, who, as told by people close to him The Corriere della Serain the explosion of 2020 he escaped death only by a twist of fate.

Giulio was at the factory on the day of the explosion three years ago, but two hours before the accident he felt a strong stomach ache and went home. Death chased him.

The story given by a worker who was on shift in the company yesterday morning was also very touching. He said that Giulio, Fernando and Gianluca were busy defuse a bomba type 166 bomb. He was about fifty meters away and says he only remembers the very high flames.

Meanwhile, various initiatives are planned to remember the three missing workers. In Casalbordino, for example, one will be held torchlight procession in the square in front of the Sanctuary of the Madonna dei Miracoli, usually a meeting place for thousands of pilgrims every year.

In Lanciano, Fernando Di Nella’s hometown, the mayor announced the cancellation of the night of the beginning of patronal celebrations of the Madonna del Ponte.

In Casalbordino, Lanciano and Palata in Molise, the hometown of Gianluca De Santis, the citizen mourning.