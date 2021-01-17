More than a thousand people were buried during the last week in Manaus, the city of the Brazilian Amazon once again collapsed by the coronavirus pandemic. The dead begin to accumulate in the houses, while the families queue to obtain a certificate that allows them to be buried.

To help cope with the situation, a team of obituary and pathology technicians visit homes where deaths from covid symptoms have been registered daily at any point in the city. expedite the death certificate.

This Friday, Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, registered a new record of 213 burials, eight per hour. Of them, 102 died from covid, a virus that has overcrowded hospitals, patients dying from lack of oxygen and health professionals dedicated body and soul to saving lives.

The collapse of the hospitals forced the sick to stay at home, where the lack of specialized treatment hastens their death.

Faced with the hospital collapse in Manaus, Brazil, many patients die at home. Photo: REUTERS

From Friday afternoon until Saturday, families with patients at home stood in line in front of a private oxygen supply company, waiting to be able to take a tube.

The situation triggered deaths in homes in Manaus and just this week, the number of deaths from suspected covid in their homes increased by 130%.

Die at home

“This week there was a very large increase in deaths in homes. What was done in a whole month, now is done in a week,” Arlindo França, director of the Center for the Issuance of Death Certificates (Cedo , for its acronym in Portuguese) of the Municipal Secretary of Health.

Although the deaths are registered throughout the city, a good part of the cases occur in low-income families, who live in precarious conditions and who only have the public health system, which they cannot access due to the crisis.

The situation is complicated at nights where, according to França, the highest number of deaths occurs, especially in the early hours of the morning.

“Our service only works from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and, due to the collapse, funeral homes are no longer collecting bodies at home to manage the death certificate in hospitals,” he explained.

Manaus hospitals ran out of oxygen for coronavirus patients. Families are looking to get their own. photo: REUTERS

This weekend, in a period of 10 hours, 23 families were cared for by the team, who thus obtained the papers to be able to bury their dead.

During the service, the technicians, wearing chinstraps and maintaining the distances required to prevent contagion, corroborated with the families the data of the victims and the symptoms they registered before dying.

They also verified that the bodies had no vital signs and took samples to perform the tests that will later confirm whether or not they died from covid.

At the end of the examinations, the technicians delivered the death certificate and the dead remained in the houses waiting to be taken by the funeral homes, a service that they are only providing if the families have the certificate and only during the day, since for the collapse, from 19 o’clock the city enters curfew for eleven hours.

Manaus cemeteries and funeral homes received record numbers of deaths from covid-19 this week. Photo: AFP

Dire week

Between Monday and Friday, more than a thousand dead were buried in Manaus.

Like hospitals, cemeteries can’t keep up and lines of hearse at the entrances further mourn the landscape of chaos that engulfs the city.

Meanwhile, more than 400 people are currently waiting for a bed in a hospital.

Manaus, being the capital of Amazonas and the largest city in the region, with 2.2 million inhabitants, concentrates most of the victims of covid in the state, which already accumulates more than 6,000 deaths and 226,000 infected.

By María Angélica Troncoso, EFE agency

