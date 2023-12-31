The Netherlands ushered in 2024 with fireworks. It was restless after midnight in several places in the country; The Mobile Unit was deployed in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Delft, among others. A young man was killed in a fireworks incident in Haarlem on New Year's Eve. The ANP reports this.

The incident in Haarlem took place around 11:30 PM on the Henk van Turnhoutpad. The man died a short time later from his injuries. The police are investigating the incident, the second fatal accident due to fireworks this New Year; A man died in an accident involving fireworks in Neeritter, Limburg, on Saturday. In Eindhoven around midnight, an 18-year-old man was seriously injured in his hand when a piece of fireworks exploded.

2024 was welcomed in several cities with fireworks shows, including in Rotterdam at the Erasmus Bridge and in Amsterdam with a light show by Electric Fireworks on the Museumplein. According to the organizers, there were a total of more than 120,000 spectators, more than 60,000 people in both cities. In other places, fireworks shows organized by the municipalities were canceled due to the strong winds that were forecast. For example, shows were canceled in Tilburg, Hilversum, Waddinxveen and Hoek van Holland.

Local residents in Nieuwerkerk ring in the new year with fireworks.

Photo Frank de Roo / ANP

Private individuals also set off fireworks, even in municipalities where this is not allowed. The lighting of fireworks is prohibited in sixteen places this New Year, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Tilburg, Arnhem and Eindhoven. There was little sign of this, reports the ANP: fireworks were set off in the major cities, but fireworks also went into the air in smaller places with a fireworks ban, such as Heemstede in North Holland and Malden in Gelderland (municipality of Heumen).

Police car on fire

A police car was seriously damaged by a fire in the Loosduinen district of The Hague around 1 a.m., a police spokesperson said. The car may have caught fire due to fireworks, but that is not yet certain. Cars also caught fire in several other cities during New Year's Eve. For example, Omroep Brabant reports fires in Geldrop and Berghem.

Several stabbings took place in Rotterdam during New Year's Eve. At least three people in total were transported to hospital. The riot police took action in the city several times. The riot police also performed at several locations in Amsterdam-West on Sunday evening. Several people were arrested, a police spokesperson said. Stones and fireworks were thrown at the police, among other things.

In Delft, the police were pelted with heavy fireworks on New Year's Eve, a police spokesperson said after reporting by Regio15. The riot police were deployed to get the situation under control.

The new year is heralded with a fireworks show from a pontoon on the Maas during the National Fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge. Photo Marten van Dijl / ANP