Before going off forever, Catherine Spaak managed to heal one of her biggest wounds: she reunited with her daughter Sabrina

On Easter day the actress died forever Catherine Spaak. News that has shocked the entertainment world. She had been ill for some time and the last months of her life, as her sister Agnes said, were the most difficult.

During an interview with Corriere della Sera, Agnes Spaak revealed that despite her health conditions, just before she died forever, the actress healed one of her biggest wounds. She is brought closer to the lost daughter Sabrina Capucci.

From the first marriage with Fabrizio, Catherine Spaak had a daughter, who was her snatched away by the judges. She herself had told several times on TV, that painful side of her life.

She was only a young woman when she first became a mother. She decided to take her little girl and to escape by the Capucci family, with whom he was not happy. But that gesture cost her very dearly. She found herself in court and the judges decided to entrust little Sabrina to the paternal grandmotherbecause in their opinion mom, being an actress, was “Of dubious morality”.

For 40 long years, she had never been able to recover that relationship with Sabrina, who was convinced that her mom was a bad person and that she had it. abandoned.

The tale of Catherine Spaak’s sister

Agnes said that in the last months of her life, the actress had managed to make peace with Sabrina, who stayed by her side and held her hand until the end:

A difficult relationship between mother and daughter: they have not dated for about forty years. And I tried, and succeeded, to bring them back together: in the last months of Catherine’s life, Sabrina was next to her mother, they made peace.