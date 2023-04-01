Death | “Burialing is a cultural issue” – In Finland, organizing funerals takes longer than in other Nordic countries

The death of a loved one is not always given the importance it should have, a church expert says.

“The deceased respectful treatment includes that the burial is carried out without undue delay.”

This is what the Evangelical Lutheran Church instructs in its general letter issued in January. Instructions can also be found in the Funeral Service Act. The church’s land use manager Harri Palon however, there is no consensus on what unreasonable delay means.

According to the Church Administration, the time between death and burial was about 24 days last year. The time has been extended by a few days compared to previous years. This can be explained by the fact that, according to Statistics Finland, a historically high number of people died in Finland last year. There were more than 63,000 dead.

Vantaa according to the parishes, burial times vary greatly in the Nordic countries. For example, in Norway, the burial must take place in ten days and in Denmark in eight days.

“Burying is a cultural issue. Unlike in many other cultures, in Finland the delay in funerals is not perceived as a problem from the point of view of the dignified and respectful treatment of the deceased”, says Palo to STT.

According to Palo, there would be reason to shorten the burial times, because due to the baby boomers, there will be more deaths each year than now. The church hopes that the time could be shortened to two or three weeks.

Palo says that in some cultures, it is customary to bury the deceased within three days, and other expenses of the relatives are allowed to take a back seat. Instead, we want to find a time that suits other expenses.

“In order to shorten burial times, a change in culture is needed. The death of a loved one is something that is not always given the importance it should have.”

At the funeral is important in sharing grief, says the chairman of the industry’s interest organization, the Association of Funeral Homes of Finland Sari Koukkari. According to him, during the corona restrictions, funerals were small and families were alone with death. Now we dare to invite people to the funeral again.

“There were a lot of deaths at the turn of the year and burial times got longer, but now the congestion has decreased.”

According to Koukkar, in addition to personal schedules, the timing of the funeral is influenced by available administrators, i.e. priest and cantor, facilities and obtaining a burial permit. A burial permit is issued by a doctor, and finding out the cause of death can delay it.

Finland’s cold weather is also important, because in winter, a grave cannot necessarily be dug in the icy ground in several days, says Koukkari.

According to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, approximately 44,000 graves were blessed in 2020, approximately 46,000 the following year, and approximately 51,000 last year.

Hooker says that Finnish funeral culture has become more individual. At funerals, the life of the deceased is brought to light more than before, for example through pictures, speeches and music.

“People want to honor the memory of the deceased with a personalized funeral.”

Koukkari says that most of the relatives have not complained that the time spent organizing the funeral was too long. According to Koukkar, it is a good thing for the relatives that they have enough time to make preparations. Funeral preparations are part of mourning work.

Koukkari says that the wish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church to speed up burials has spoken to the Union of Finnish Funeral Directors.

“It is important that the deceased are escorted to their last journey with dignity, and that relatives are not pressured to organize a funeral too quickly.”

According to Koukkar, farewell parties have also become more common. Events are held for the deceased who did not want a church blessing.

Fire according to the number of cremations has increased considerably in recent years. According to the Central Association of Finnish Funeral Services, in 2021, about 60 percent of all the dead were cremated. Compared to the previous year, there were approximately 1,600 more cremations.

According to the Crematorium Foundation, there are currently 23 crematoria. According to Palo, that is too few.

“Crematorium operations have been left almost exclusively to parishes, even though they could exist, for example, in municipalities or social security areas.”

According to Koukkar, cremation is more common in larger towns, where crematoria are closer. However, cremation has also become more common in rural municipalities.

Koukkar is worried about the lack of storage facilities for the deceased. The storage facilities are already congested from time to time, and therefore, according to Koukkar, the number of suitable storage facilities should be increased.