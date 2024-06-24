I have written in various forums about dying with dignity, euthanasia and assisted suicide, published some books and shared my reflections at conferences. There is medical bias. Medical, especially now, in the face of the overwhelming growth of biotechnology, ceases to be so when it comes to offering the patient and the family the opportunity to die with dignity, supported by their loved ones, ergo, dying is not only an individual phenomenon, it is also family and social event.

In Mexico, hence this writing, euthanasia and assisted suicide are almost forbidden topics. Fortunately, many of our colleagues ignore the authorities and commit ourselves to the sick and their families: saying goodbye with dignity is motto from some doctors and requests from relatives desperate for the suffering of their loved ones. Euthanasia has already been decriminalized in two Latin American countries, Colombia and Ecuador; In Peru the first procedure has already been carried out. In Mexico we continue in the Middle Ages.

Although the text does not speak of euthanasia as such, the ideas that I share below invite us to think about the end. Dying is philosophy, helping to die is human commitment. I share some of my obsessions, as well as unresolved questions. Human questions as old as humanity itself: after death, what comes next? Does “something” follow when you are an atheist? Concerns that are companions of philosophy, religion, poetry, art and the all-embracing and sometimes deaf power of medical technology. “More than prolonging life, they prolong my death,” a patient admitted to an intensive care unit for two weeks told me.

Obsessions, as long as they are not pathological, are useful: they open scenarios, delve into various places, clarify, demystify. It is necessary to think of death as a companion of life. Think about it from self-confidence and/or from philosophy. Think about it with Epicurus, with Woody Allen and with the Tibetan monks.

With Epicurus. His saying is famous: “If we are, death is not; If death is, we are not.” I interpret. Three ideas jump out: A) There is no meeting point between one and the other. Hence the impossibility of talking about the end. B) The space between life and death is infinite. Impossible to speak from experience. C) There is no temporal coincidence between both events. When one begins the other ends. Epicurus died three centuries before our era. It is still valid: cinema, art, philosophy and poetry deal with the dilemma exposed by him. This is how it will always be.

With Allen. Two ideas. During the presentation of one of his films, a journalist asked him, “What is his exact relationship with death?” After thinking about it for a few seconds, he responded, “This… the truth is that it hasn’t changed much: I’m against it.” On another occasion he stated, “It’s not that I’m afraid of dying, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.” Damn!: Who wouldn’t want to steal Allen’s ideas and write his epitaph with love and derision? For example: It’s hard to live; It’s not hard to die.

Sogyal Rinpoche (1947-2019), Buddhist meditation teacher, expelled from his native Tibet by the Chinese invasion, has reflected extensively on death. In The Tibetan Book of Life and Death, he writes: “When I came to the West, I was struck by the contrast between the attitudes toward death I had grown up with and those I then encountered. Despite its technological successes, Western society lacks a true understanding of death and what happens during or after death. It is impossible for me to understand what happens after death, as Rinpoche does. On the other hand, I make his assertions about the divorce between technology and the construction of the person’s internal being my own. The same happens with other statements of the Buddhist teacher; For him, the denial of death goes beyond the individual: it affects the entire planet. The devastation of the Earth matters little: satisfying immediate personal and selfish ends predominates. Those who follow mean little.

I risk some reflections far removed from the nauseating political discourses about euthanasia and the need to die, if possible, with dignity. One certainty: we cannot explain death but it is critical to incorporate it into our lives and experiences. For what?: By doing so, life can acquire other meanings. Sharing obsessions and spending (or gaining) a little time, as I do in this writing, helps: words accompany. Death. Brief reflections, it does not offer answers: it invites. To gloat and escape from the political race, I share an idea. In Death and Existence. A Conceptual History of the Human Being, James P. Carse writes: “Death, perceived as a discontinuity, is not what robs life of its meaning, but what makes possible a greater meaning of life.”

Neither Epicurus nor Allen nor Rinpoche. All. And they all involve the health authorities of Mexico

Arnold Kraus He is a doctor, writer and professor at the UNAM Faculty of Medicine. He is a member of the Mexican Culture Seminar and the College of Bioethics. He has published several books.

