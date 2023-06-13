“It’s sad, my heart weighs heavily, words fail, death is a serious matter, said Totò”. This is how Francesca Pascale, Silvio Berlusconi’s former partner, is now married to the singer-songwriter Paola Turci, commented on the death of the former Premier to La Repubblica.

“Today I only feel pain, and that cannot be explained,” continued Pascale. “You could have clashed with Berlusconi, argued, but it was difficult to erase him forever. You loved it or you hated it. It was my old life, today it died with him. It’s a bit like losing my mother again: that was a devastating emptiness. Of course he was also a guide” for her. “He gave me so much: and of course, not only for the comforts, the luxury that I saw in those years”, but for the “world that he introduced me to, the scenarios in which I found myself”.

Among the examples, he cites “lunch with Gaddafi. Silvio’s international recognition. Then the shock of seeing him go to the Social Services, the carabinieri came knocking, he kind, I strange. Or that time I met Putin in the corridor”. At the funeral of the former prime minister “I will be one of the many to greet him. A woman who has followed her path has followed her path, serene. But he had a love of his own for life, I think deep down he understood that ”.