The correctional court of Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire) sentenced, on Tuesday, the agricultural education and training establishment of Brioude-Bonnefont to a 30,000 euros fine suspended following the death of Yoan Berodot. In 2016, this forestry teacher was struck by a pine tree on an educational site (read our edition of February 2). The trainee who felled the tree causing the death and who faced a six-month suspended prison sentence for manslaughter, has been released, said CGT agri. After six dismissals and a new investigation, the CGT and the FSU, civil parties defended by Me Frédéric Weyl, welcomed that “Union action (has) paid off”. The two organizations considered that the young man, 22 years old at the time of the facts, and who was just starting his training, was not able to master the professional gesture in safety. The CGT and the FSU criticized the agricultural school for not having secured the site, by refraining from sending a second teacher there for budgetary reasons. L. N.

In a decision rendered in November 2020, the Social Security Court of Saint-Brieuc (Côtes-d’Armor) recognized the responsibility of the subcontractor ETH in the accident of its employee Quentin Zaraoui-Bruat, a young rope access technician who died in 2017, buried by 370 tonnes of grain in a silo of the Cristal Union company. “ETH, the user company, committed inexcusable fault in causing the accident at work”, note the jurisdiction. The judgment, now final, also excludes any liability on the part of Quentin Zaraoui-Bruat, contrary to what was advanced during the 2019 criminal hearing: “The elements of the investigation and especially the labor inspection report do not characterize a behavior endangering oneself on the part of Mr. Zaraoui of such gravity that it would present the character of an inexcusable fault. “ L. G.