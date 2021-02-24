The correctional court of Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire) sentenced, on Tuesday, the agricultural education and training establishment of Brioude-Bonnefont to a 30,000 euros fine suspended following the death of Yoan Berodot. In 2016, this forestry teacher was struck by a pine tree on an educational site (read our edition of February 2). The trainee who felled the tree causing the death and who faced a six-month suspended prison sentence for manslaughter, has been released, said CGT agri. After six dismissals and a new investigation, the CGT and the FSU, civil parties defended by Me Frédéric Weyl, welcomed that “Union action (has) paid off”. The two organizations considered that the young man, 22 years old at the time of the facts, and who was just starting his training, was not able to master the professional gesture in safety. The CGT and the FSU criticized the agricultural school for not having secured the site, by refraining from sending a second teacher there for budgetary reasons.