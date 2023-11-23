Death Anna Kanakis. Which illness of hers struck her down in just 7 months and her mother’s heartbreaking words: “I’ll join you”

Those of Marco Merati Foscarini and Mrs. Cettina, husband and mother of Anna Kanakis, are heartbreaking words.

The funeral will be held at 3pm today Anna Kanakis, actress, model and writer who passed away two days ago at just 61 years old. Many messages of condolence appeared on the web. The most heartbreaking are undoubtedly those of her husband Marco Merati Foscarini and her mother Cettina. She also made known the illness that took her away in just 7 months.

According to what has emerged in the last few hours and reported by The messengerto take away forever and in just 7 months the well-known former model, actress and writer, Anna Kanakis, would have been a fulminant leukemia.

Winner of the competition in 1977, when she was only 15 years old Miss ItalyAnna had become famous in the following years as a model and actress.

Subsequently she threw herself into writing mostly historical novels. A profession that according to her made her feel more freeand which also brought her great success.

The pain of Anna Kanakis’ mother and husband

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on social media, written to honor Anna’s memory.

The most touching are obviously those of the people who were closest to her. Like her husband Marco Merati Foscariniwho remained by her side until her last breath, her sister Elena and her mother Cettina.

For these twenty years you have been my faithful, generous, intelligent and good companion with whom I have shared the most beautiful moments of my life. Accomplices in everything and united to the end by a deep and unique love. I hug you my great love, you will forever be in my now destroyed heart.

These are the words of Foscarini, who then makes it a point, together with the other family members, to thank him Roman hematologists Maurizio Martelli and Claudio Cartoniwho together with their team “they assisted her with so much love and great humanity“.

There mother Cettinain his letter he calls her “Annuccia” and then tells her:

My beloved, your mother, heartbroken by pain, remains on this earth. She will join you to live together with eternal life.

The funeral