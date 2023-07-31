“What has emerged so far from the autopsy tests consolidates our theses, namely that Purgatori would have been affected by cerebral ischemia”. This is what the lawyers of the family of the journalist Andrea Purgatori, who died in recent weeks, report. Furthermore, new appraisals are scheduled for 6 September, a further step in the investigations that have already begun.

In recent days, the funeral was held in Rome in which many friends of the journalist took part. A great journalist “who always pursued the search for the truth for which he fought at any cost”, a man “who loved life” and “a great father, who remained a warrior to the end”. They are among the images of Andrea Purgatori that had been evoked by family, friends and colleagues at the funeral celebrated by Don Walter Insero in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto, in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. A ceremony in a packed Church of artists, in which their three children, Edoardo, Victoria, and Ludovico, his ex-wife Nicole Schmitz and his partner Errica Dall’Ara, many readers of Purgatori’s investigations and viewers of his programs, together with protagonists from the world of journalism, civil society, entertainment and politics.