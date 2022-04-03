Two pieces of wood joined by a plastic tape in the shape of a cross sunk into a burial mound mark the point where Maria Sharapova is improvisedly buried. In the middle of a park. Due to the war, a peaceful garden designed for the enjoyment of citizens has become the cemetery of this woman born on February 4, 1939. María died on March 6 of a bombing. Only the barking of several complaining dogs in the rain breaks the silence of the place at noon on Saturday. There is no fighting in Irpin anymore.

This town has become a symbol for being the place where the Russian military have been stopped in their attempt to take the capital of Ukraine with blood and fire. Of the 60,000 inhabitants that it had before the war began on February 24, sources close to the City Council calculate that only 3% remain. The rest have fled. Local authorities announced on Monday that they had regained control of Irpin, although as of Friday the fighting did not stop. According to municipal sources, some 300 civilians have left their lives in these streets where there are still uncollected corpses, as EL PAÍS has verified. The Ukrainian government confirmed this Saturday that, in addition to Irpin, they have regained control of the entire kyiv province and key towns around it, such as Bucha and Hostomel.

A shell exploded a few meters from the place where Maria Sharapova was in the park. Around the barbecues, the benches and the tables the impacts of the projectiles are seen. Trees fifteen meters high, some with wooden huts for birds, appear knocked down by the bombings. The ground is littered with branches. And in the middle of that wounded urban landscape, the grave of the old woman next to one of the sinister impacts on the ground. The woman’s body remained on the site for several days, says a witness, until a group of Ukrainian soldiers took charge of burying her in the same place where she died.

Ukrainian soldiers on the bridge that connects Irpin with kyiv by train and which was bombed during the battle in this town between Russians and Ukrainians. Luis de Vega

Silence and solitude reign in the streets of Irpin. The charred skeleton of a Russian tank acts as a barrier when arriving by the road that brings from Stoyanka, which in the last meters is marked by bombed-out houses and cars. In some, you can read the word “children” written in Ukrainian on signs pasted on the windows. That route is the best option, since the main bridge was dynamited to stop the Russians. The vehicles are forced to get on the sidewalk and avoid the jumble of black iron among which there are still remains of uniforms, boots and glasses of the soldiers who occupied the combat car. Around them, soldiers work on the shoulder and wooded areas hunting for mines, bullets and projectiles that they transfer to a truck. Others remove the remains of weapons from the dismembered tank.

After the military, the first welcoming committee is made up of stray cats and dogs. Some climb between the walls of the houses, brushing with their tails the carbon that covers many of the buildings. The others approach the first human they see for warmth and companionship. The barking is heard constantly, like the crunch of glass under boots when walking down the street. On the asphalt the caps also shine. The electricity cables drag at ground level. Crossing paths with one of the very few neighbors means approaching, saying hello, asking questions, smiling… Pain, loneliness and the harshness of circumstances strengthen ties between strangers, even if the one who appears is a foreigner with a camera who is visiting this city for the first time. in which the blocks alternate with the low houses without an established order.

“I cook on my balcony,” explains Valery, a retiree on his way to recharge his phone at the hospital. He has not moved from Irpin for more than a month “with constant cannon fire day and night” without heating, water or electricity. “We have candles, lanterns and water from a neighbor’s well,” he adds. “February 23 was my birthday. We celebrate it with my family, children and grandchildren. And on the morning of the 24th the war began. The children went where they could, but I can’t leave.”

Ukrainian soldiers remove remains of projectiles and weapons from a Russian tank after the battle in the town of Irpin, at the gates of kyiv. Luis de Vega

School number two was not spared from the bombs either. One on the roof. Two on the walls. A class is exposed between the bricks. The shrapnel reached the artificial turf of the futsal fields. Three plaques at the main entrance commemorate three former students who lost their lives as heroes on the front lines. Two, in the eighties in the war in Afghanistan integrating the Army of the USSR. The other, in 2016 fighting pro-Russian militiamen in the Donbas region, in eastern Ukraine.

There is no plaque or cross in memory of Sasha, the neighbor of the seventh of the building opposite. He died of shrapnel wounds on March 4. Ten days later, as soon as they could, several men buried him in the schoolyard. It is told by Sergei, one of those who dug the grave, who works as a bricklayer in the educational center. The grave is a small mound of rain-soaked earth that a mongrel approaches to sniff.

The busiest part of a visit to Irpin for several hours is the access to the basement of the hospital, a deserted building. It is the place that served —and continues to serve— so that the neighbors who manage to reach this refuge can charge their mobile phones and flashlights. Electric mana emerges from various outlets connected to a generator and car batteries. Shortly before noon, about twenty people line up in an orderly fashion.

Among them is Valery, the pensioner, who distributes blame when asked about the causes of the war. “At my age, I believe that any war is due to the bad work of politicians, the government and diplomats. It’s your fault. You can blame Putin, but there is also the president of Ukraine, the government, the parliament. They must work wisely and take into account the interests of all neighboring states”, he comments.

A corpse covered with a blanket on a street in Irpin, a town at the gates of kyiv that has been besieged and occupied by Russian troops for weeks. Luis de Vega

The atmosphere is relaxed in the queue, because those who wait no longer have to risk their lives between the bombs. The lack of water makes a dent in the hygiene of some of those present. As soon as they open, they descend downstairs and enter a dark corridor. Two volunteers, Yuri and Lara, say that they also manage to distribute some food to those who come. Some like Vasyl, a sixty-year-old doctor who served as a soldier in the war in Afghanistan, carry precooked soup, sliced ​​cheese and some preserves in a bag after recharging their mobile.

Vasyl, who these days helps care for his neighbors with the little he has, is very critical of the “cowardice” of Europe and NATO after leaving Ukraine alone because they are “afraid of Russia.” He calls for more “pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin, because, he understands, with economic sanctions “it is difficult to stop the rapist.” “Everyone must understand that Russia has attacked a democratic state,” he settles. In some houses you see owners who have come to collect some belongings. They load them into the car before leaving Irpin behind again. They do not trust the tense clamor that prevails.

The Russians were planted very quickly in Irpin, just five kilometers from the first streets of kyiv, a few days after invading Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. Faced with the imminence of the assault, the Ukrainian troops themselves blew up the bridge leading to kyiv. They thus prevented progress towards what was Putin’s main strategic military and political objective. The defeat has been forging day after day until a week ago the last Kremlin soldiers left Irpin. Local authorities announced last Monday that they had regained control of the strategic enclave. But this area northeast of the capital is still the scene of fighting. In fact, neighboring Bucha is not yet under Ukrainian control, despite the fact that the kyiv forces continue to gain ground and remove the danger from the physical environment of the Government chaired by Volodímir Zelensky.

Neighbors take advantage of the batteries installed in a hospital to charge their mobile phones and flashlights. Luis de Vega

“The risk is 100%. They are going to carry out a chemical, biological or nuclear attack. Let these creatures (the Russians) die on our land, let them end up as fertilizer in our fields,” Oleksander, 50, angrily proclaims as he passes through the park in front of Maria Sharapova’s grave. Without such an incendiary speech, the very few residents who have lived through these weeks of fighting within the town do not have it all with them when they are asked about Irpin’s control.

“It seems that they can still return,” says Tatiana, 66, in the basement of the hospital. She lives with her husband and these days they cook with wood and fire. She has come to charge the phone so that she can communicate with her daughter, who is in another region of Ukraine, and her son, who lives in Latvia. She aspires to be able to spend Holy Week with her grandchildren. Others agree with Tatiana and Oleksander that, with his hurt pride, Putin is going to try again. The war continues in Ukraine despite the fact that the battle of Irpin has been won. Meanwhile, not far from the medical center, the silence of the weapons allows you to hear the flapping of a bird’s wings over a corpse covered with a colorful blanket in the middle of the street.

