A collision occurred between a truck and a sewage tanker, Saturday afternoon, resulting in the two trucks catching fire because one of them ran a traffic light, according to Fujairah Police.

The police reported on their account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) that the accident “resulted in the death of one of the drivers and the other driver sustained moderate injuries and was subsequently transferred to the hospital.”

She added that “all procedures are being completed and referred to the competent authority.”